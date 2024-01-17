TEXAS BRISKET BACK AT TACO CABANA!

 TC ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF MESQUITE-SMOKED BRISKET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana and Texas brisket fans rejoice! Back by overwhelming popular demand, Taco Cabana announces the return of Mesquite-Smoked Brisket at all participating restaurants beginning Monday, January 22, 2024! Slow-smoked in Texas for more than fourteen hours over real mesquite, the new TC brisket is tender and flavorful with a smoky aroma and taste.

Taco Cabana's Mesquite-Smoked Brisket menu features:

Taco Cabana's new mesquite-smoked brisket menu
  • Brisket Taco
  • Brisket Street Tacos – topped with cilantro and onions
  • Brisket & Egg Breakfast Taco (cheese topping optional)

All brisket items are served with a side of barbeque sauce.

The three items are available for a limited time only while supplies last. Guests shouldn't miss out on the opportunity to try them while in restaurants! 

"Culinary innovation remains a priority for TC in 2024 and after a successful market test in the Houston area, we are thrilled to bring a new, unique smoked brisket back to TC fans across Texas," said Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana President and COO. 

"It's been several years since we served brisket and during that time, we consistently heard from guests asking us to bring it back to the TC menu. That wait is over! The TC team has worked tirelessly over the last year on innovating and developing this new brisket flavor profile. There's nothing like Texas brisket and we are confident that this brisket is going to be one of many TC culinary successes in 2024. We look forward to delivering a variety of flavorful brisket experiences to our guests starting Monday January 22nd – order online or visit us in the restaurants," said Camacho.

On Sunday, January 28, 2024 only, all MYTC®! rewards members will be eligible to receive a free brisket taco (with egg and without/excludes street tacos) with their purchase of $10 or more. To qualify for the special free offer, guests must download the MYTC! app and sign up for the MYTC! Loyalty Rewards program before Friday, January 26th. Free offer will be sent directly to guest's MYTC! app on Saturday January 27th.

Taco Cabana's menu options can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MYTC!® App or TacoCabana.com. For more information on Taco Cabana's new and limited-time menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com.

