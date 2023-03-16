TEXAS BUSINESS HALL OF FAME 2023 INDUCTEES

Texas-Based Organization Honors Business Legends and Supports Emerging Business Leaders

HOUSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation (TBHF) announces its seven inductees for the 2023 annual Induction Dinner, presented by Texas Capital Bank. The dinner will be held in San Antonio on November 2, 2023, at The Henry B. González Convention Center. The 2023 inductees include:

"TBHF looks forward to celebrating these visionary business leaders who were nominated for this honor as a result of significant contributions they have made both in business, and in their local communities through their philanthropic and civic engagement. Trailblazers in their respective industries, these Inductees have used their success to give back and lead by example. I cannot think of a group of individuals to better model our core values of enterprise, community, and excellence," said TBHF Chair John Keeton.

The Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation honors the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding business leaders in our state by celebrating and telling their stories. In addition to recognizing extraordinary business leaders, TBHF awards forty $15,000 awards to scholars and veterans who have demonstrated an early inclination for entrepreneurship and innovation, through its Future Legends Scholar & Veteran Award Program.

"What sets this honor apart is the selection process. While Inductees can be nominated by anyone from the general public, they are selected by their peers and determined by a majority vote by Hall of Fame members. The selection process, combined with the organization's emphasis on both economic and social impact, makes this one of the most prestigious business honors in the state," said TBHF Executive Director Meredith Walker.

About Texas Business Hall of Fame:

