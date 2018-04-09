Texas Cannabis Industry Association Warns of Hemp-CBD Seizures

DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt has put forth a "Proposed Inspection Protocol" that states all products containing hemp-CBD will be seized from store shelves across the state and either returned to the manufacturer or destroyed (link to DSHS page: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/foods/ ). Commissioner Hellerstedt has given the public until April 16, 2018 to provide comments. DSHS will then decide whether to begin enforcing the 'Protocol.'

Hemp-CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that even the World Anti-Doping Agency (who oversees the planet's most-elite athletes) has removed from its banned list. Not only is the DSHS proposal detrimental to thousands of locals whose lives are improved by these products; it is also disastrous for the Texas companies and entrepreneurs who have invested to build out hemp-CBD businesses.

In addition, the legal grounds on which DSHS purports to have the authority to do this are highly-questionable. The TCIA Board of Directors has submitted a one-page executive summary of those legal concerns. TCIA's General Counsel (Richard Cheng of Dykema Cox Smith - a firm with a national cannabis practice and Texas offices) has submitted a position paper detailing why this state agency cannot lawfully proceed. Read both of those documents here https://www.texascannabisindustry.org/txcbdban .

TCIA urges Texans to take action. Per the DSHS website, comments should be emailed direct to foods.regulatory@dshs.texas.gov. You can cc: administration@texascannabisindustry.org and TCIA will ensure a record is kept. Visit TCIA's Facebook page: @TxCIA for more information.

About Texas Cannabis Industry Association®

Texas Cannabis Industry Association® promotes and works to ensure the favorable social, economic and legal environment necessary for a legitimate & responsible cannabis industry in Texas. We serve as the voice of the industry, devoted to providing resources and support to legal cannabis businesses in the state.

We are founded on three pillars: Mentorship. Advocacy. Education.

