Texas Capital Bank Receives Financial Capability Innovation Award from EVERFI

"We are honored to receive this recognition from EVERFI," said Texas Capital Bank's Director of Community Development & Corporate Social Responsibility Effie Dennison. "At Texas Capital Bank, we are dedicated to providing financial literacy and eduction in the communities we serve. We believe that providing a foundation in personal finance will help equip them for future success and prosperity."

Winners were selected based on criteria that included the scale and reach of their financial education initiatives, the duration of their commitment and unique employee volunteering activities that supplement their programs.

"Each year, we honor institutions that are truly dedicated to going above and beyond in service to their communities," said Ray Martinez, EVERFI's president of financial education. "The financial capability innovation awards have given us the opportunity to share and celebrate the tremendous investment these institutions are making and continue to make in the communities where they live, work and serve. Innovation continues to help empower Americans to pursue economic opportunity and achieve financial security for themselves, their families and their communities."

As part of its efforts, Texas Capital Bank's Mobile Center is a custom-made service vehicle that travels throughout Texas, assisting underserved communities. Outfitted with the Financial Instructional Tools (FIT) curriculum, the Mobile Center provides customizable financial literacy education for all ages. FIT helps individuals set and reach financial goals and break the cycle of poverty.

Also, Texas Capital Bank's recently opened West Dallas banking center offers free financial literacy courses and serves as a community hub for the neighborhood. The financial literacy courses there include creating a budget, using credit cards wisely and understanding basic banking and mortgages.

ABOUT EVERFI

EVERFI, Inc. is the education technology innovator that empowers K-12, higher education, and adult learners with the skills needed to be successful in life. The company teams with major corporations and foundations to provide the programs at no cost to K-12 schools. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Twitter founder Evan Williams, and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt. Learn more at everfi.com.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A., a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

