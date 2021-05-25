Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for catheter that may reduce complication risk during cardiac ablation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader of the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center participated in a clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a new lattice sphere catheter designed to optimize procedural efficiency and efficacy across a broad range of cardiac arrhythmias. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials of this catheter in Europe.

"This new transformative technology enables a faster and more precise process for how we deliver energy during complex ablation procedures," Dr. Natale said. "The treatment provides a safer option for patients, as it may prevent collateral damage to surrounding tissue to ensure the best possible outcomes."

The new expandable, cardiac-specific catheter is used to deliver focal pulsed field ablation (PFA) and/or radiofrequency ablation (RFA). PFA delivers pulsed electric field, a non-thermal energy modality, to ablate cardiac tissue through a process known as irreversible electroporation (IRE), while RFA ablates tissue thermally using radiofrequency.

The ablation catheter has an expandable lattice sphere at its tip, which allows physicians to create high-resolution maps and deliver a controlled and tailored ablation procedure using PFA or RFA. Additionally, the mapping system is integrated with the device and enables the rapid creation of detailed electroanatomical maps, providing increased accuracy and improving patient outcomes.

This technology is expected to be available to patients at TCAI next year.

