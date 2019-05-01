Texas Celebrates Impact of the Travel and Tourism Industry During National Travel and Tourism Week, May 5-11

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the travel and tourism industry's positive economic impact on the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has designated May 5-11 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas, in conjunction with the U.S. Travel Association's 36th annual National Travel and Tourism Week.

The travel and tourism industry is one of the most important drivers of the Texas economy, generating an estimated $80.2 billion in 2018 direct travel spending, resulting in $164 billion of economic impact. The value of travel to and within Texas affects every Texas citizen. Without travel, each Texas household would pay an additional $740 in state and local taxes to make up for the revenue loss.

When it comes to job growth, the travel and tourism industry continues to thrive. Jobs supported by travel grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2018, climbing to 1.2 million Texas jobs. Travel-supported jobs are present across many sectors of the economy including leisure and hospitality, transportation, retail trade, services, finance, real estate, construction, insurance and more.

Along with the many Texans traveling within the state, Texas welcomed an estimated 72.5 million out-of-state visitors last year. Opening the door to new experiences, the Lone Star State is a must-visit destination, with its warm sandy beaches and picturesque mountains, iconic landmarks, diverse urban centers and unexpected gems around each corner.

Throughout the week, Travel Texas along with the U.S. Travel Association, will highlight the countless ways in which travel enriches lives and strengthens communities. The theme of this year's Travel and Tourism Week will unpack the many reasons that "Travel Matters" to American jobs, economic growth and personal well-being.

Begin planning your next Texas vacation by visiting www.TravelTexas.com, and connecting with Travel Texas on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For more details about National Travel and Tourism Week and the economic impact of travel in Texas, please visit www.travel.texas.gov.

About Travel Texas: The mission of Travel Texas is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state domestic and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to the state.

