Texas Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week, Champions Travel's Essential Role in Landmark Year for America

As the U.S. prepares for historic events, annual celebration highlights travel's local impact

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Texas is proud to join a nationwide celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW). This year's celebration takes on special significance as the country prepares to host historic events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, America 250 and the Route 66 Centennial, all putting Texas communities on the global stage. In recognition of the travel industry's vital contributions to the state's economy, Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed May 3 – 9, 2026 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas.

Since its establishment in 1983, NTTW has showcased how travel fosters connection and builds the foundation for the quintessential American experience. This year's theme, "Postmarked: Essential," highlights that in every corner of the country, travel is a foundational pillar of growth, leaving an indelible mark on our local economies and culture. The industry's economic contributions are undeniable.

Texas continues to see strong travel demand, with 52 million travelers visiting from across the country and around the world in 2025, alongside 69 million Texans exploring destinations within the state on overnight trips.

Travel and tourism in Texas generates $201.8 billion in total economic impact, supports 1.3 million jobs and produces $80.8 billion in earnings for Texans.

Additionally, travel-generated revenue contributes $9.2 billion in state and local taxes, funding essential public services and supporting jobs for teachers, first responders and infrastructure across communities statewide.

To mark this year's celebration, destinations across Texas will be celebrating the tourism industry's impact on their local communities. The Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Museum of Western Art are hosting a Celebration Lunch for National Travel & Tourism Week on Friday, May 1, from 11 AM to 1 PM, while Dallas' Can-Do Spirit Day on May 7 will bring together members of the hospitality industry, civic leaders and community partners for a beautification project at Fair Park ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

"Across Texas, travel plays an important role in driving economic momentum and strengthening communities," said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. "National Travel and Tourism Week is a chance to recognize the industry partners, businesses and destination leaders behind the impact and celebrate the role travel continues to play in Texas' growth and long-term success."

Travelers can plan their next Texas trip by visiting TravelTexas.com, and connecting with Travel Texas on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. For more details about National Travel and Tourism Week and the economic impact of travel in Texas, please visit Travel.Texas.gov.

About Travel Texas:

The mission of Travel Texas in the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.

SOURCE Travel Texas