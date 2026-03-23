Texas Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Filings Surge 12% as Houston, San Antonio, and Austin Families Face Mounting Debt Pressure

Over 3,300 petitions filed across Texas federal courts in February alone as consumer debt reaches critical levels

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer bankruptcy filings across Texas surged in early 2026, with 3,314 petitions filed across all four federal district courts in February alone, according to an analysis by Chapter 7 bankruptcy attorney Donald E. Hood. Nationally, Chapter 7 filings are running 12 percent ahead of 2025 levels as credit card debt, medical bills, and elevated interest rates push more families past the breaking point.

Attorney Donald E. Hood

The Southern District of Texas, which includes Houston and Galveston, recorded 923 filings in February. The Western District, covering San Antonio, Austin, and El Paso, saw 699. The data reflects a sustained and accelerating wave of consumer financial distress across the state.

"The numbers tell a story that many Texas families already know from their own experience," said Hood, who is licensed in all four Texas federal district courts. "Chapter 7 bankruptcy exists for exactly this situation. In Texas, most filers can protect their home, retirement accounts, a vehicle, and essential personal property while eliminating credit card balances, medical bills, and other unsecured debts entirely. It is a legal tool designed to give families a fresh start."

Hood notes that while current volumes have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, the pace of increase suggests Texas could approach those levels if economic pressures continue, particularly in metro areas where the cost of living has outpaced wage growth.

With more than 20 years of experience, Hood offers free consultations in both English and Spanish to individuals and families across Texas.

The full analysis is available at https://www.dehlaw.com/texas-bankruptcy-trends-2026/ . To schedule a free consultation, call (888) 239-7259 or visit dehlaw.com .

About The Law Office of Donald E. Hood, PLLC

The Law Office of Donald E. Hood, PLLC is a Dallas-based firm specializing in Chapter 7 bankruptcy throughout Texas. Attorney Hood is admitted in the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas and has helped thousands of clients achieve financial relief. Bilingual services available in English and Spanish. Located at The Turley Law Center, 6440 N. Central Expy, Suite 605, Dallas, TX 75206.

Media Contact: Donald E. Hood, Esq.

The Law Office of Donald E. Hood, PLLC

Phone: (888) 239-7259 | Website: www.dehlaw.com | [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Office of Donald E. Hood, PLLC