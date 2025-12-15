Texas Child Advocate Files Federal Lawsuit Against Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Alleging Race Discrimination and Retaliation

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tara Harris filed a federal lawsuit against the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services ("DFPS") alleging race discrimination and retaliation in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

According to the lawsuit, DFPS terminated Tara Harris after she raised complaints of discrimination affecting herself and other employees. The complaint alleges that Ms. Harris, who served as a supervisor in Denton County, repeatedly reported racial inequities within the department—including unfair treatment of Black staff and children. After making these reports, Ms. Harris was subjected to disciplinary actions, pressured to cancel meetings with investigators, and ultimately terminated from her position. The lawsuit contends that these actions were taken in retaliation for Ms. Harris' efforts to address discrimination at DFPS.

"I have dedicated my life to advocating for Texas children, and I made a commitment that I would always advocate for what is right," said Ms. Harris. "No one should face retaliation for speaking out against discrimination. I hope my case brings attention to the need for fairness and accountability within DFPS."

Ms. Harris is represented by Rob Wiley, P.C., a plaintiff's employment law firm in Dallas, Texas. "Ms. Harris courageously spoke out against discrimination in the workplace and stood up for the children and families she served," said Deontae Wherry, lead counsel on the case. "Retaliation for reporting unlawful discrimination is unacceptable. We are committed to advocating for Ms. Harris's rights and ensuring her concerns are heard."

The case is captioned Tara Harris v. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Civil Action No. 4-25-CV-1338, filed in The United States District Court for the Eastern District.

