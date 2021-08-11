Texas Children's Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workforce members

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Texas Children's Hospital announced it will require all members of its workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Texas Children's health care heroes have worked tirelessly to provide the safest environment possible for patients, members, their families and staff amid the pandemic. Now, as the region faces another surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, along with a highly unusual summer surge of patients diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), bold action is needed.

"We recognize the profound and encouraging truth that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is safe, effective and the primary mechanism to combat this pandemic," said Mark A. Wallace, president and CEO of Texas Children's. "By taking this step, we are further protecting the health of our team members, patients and community. As one of the nation's largest and top-rated children's hospitals, it is our responsibility to take a stand and protect those who place their trust in us, many of whom are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. We look forward to the FDA fully authorizing the COVID-19 vaccines in the near future."

The hospital is among the few children's hospitals nationwide leading in the effort to vaccinate all children against COVID-19. Pfizer's phase II/III trials continue at Texas Children's and the current surge underscores the importance of completing these trials and safely vaccinating those under 12 as soon as possible. Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 5 to 11-years-old is also anticipated in the coming weeks following the FDA's review of the trial data.

All workforce members, including full-time employees, part-time employees, medical staff, per diem employees and contractors must receive their first vaccine dose by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. If receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the second dose must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2021. Workforce members may receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Texas Children's or any provider, pharmacy or facility of their choice.

Exemptions are permitted for certain religious beliefs or medical conditions that may preclude a team member from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Texas Children's continues to encourage vaccination for all people who are eligible. To register for a free COVID-19 vaccine, click here. For more information on the Delta variant and the importance of vaccination as children head back to school, click here.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

Contact: Lindsey Fox

832-824-2040

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Children's Hospital

