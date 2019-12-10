Texas Children's Hospital purchases land in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Texas Children's Hospital closed on the purchase of two plots of land in Austin – Presidio to the north and Estancia to the south. This additional investment into the Austin community is yet another example of Texas Children's commitment to expand their expert pediatric and maternal care to more conveniently serve the families of central Texas. Visit texaschildrensaustin.org to learn more.

"In June 2017, Texas Children's first announced plans to extend our brand of pediatric and maternal care to the Austin community," Texas Children's President and CEO Mark A. Wallace said. "Eighteen months later, we have 62 employees and 23 physicians in Austin helping to deliver on our mission and intention of caring for the children and families in need of the expert care we provide, closer to home."

Texas Children's is constantly exploring options and assessing the needs of children and women in the community to help fill gaps in care where they exist. Currently, there are no confirmed plans for the use of this land.

"We know Austin continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, and our goal is to help supplement and add value to the great health care options already available to Austin-area families," Michelle Riley-Brown, executive vice president at Texas Children's, said.

The organization's first health care location in Austin, Texas Children's Urgent Care Westgate, opened in March 2018 and provides high-quality, efficient and affordable pediatric-focused care after hours and on weekends. Located at 4477 South Lamar Blvd., suite 400, Texas Children's Urgent Care is staffed by board-certified pediatricians and nurses, with facilities and equipment designed specifically to meet the needs of children and adolescents up to age 18.

Additionally, Texas Children's Pediatrics, the nation's largest pediatric primary care network, currently has five practices in Austin which provide full-service care for children including, among other offerings, prenatal counseling; newborn and infant care; well and sick child visits; immunizations; and hearing and vision screenings; as well as camp, school and sports physicals. Building upon its 20 plus years of experience working with community pediatricians, Texas Children's Pediatrics continues to partner with existing pediatric primary care practices in the region. Currently, Texas Children's Pediatrics locations in Austin include:

In October 2018, Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin opened bringing the hospital's own subspecialty pediatric care to the Austin community. Located at 8611 North MoPac, suite 300, Texas Children's Specialty Care helps increase access for children and families in need of allergy and immunology, cardiology, clinical nutrition, diabetes and endocrinology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and pulmonology, among other subspecialties. Additional pediatric subspecialties will be added in the coming months to help serve the growing needs of the Austin community and the state of Texas.

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

