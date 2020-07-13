Texas Children's Pediatrics Capital Pediatric Group is network's newest location in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP), the nation's largest pediatric primary care network, today announced its eighth and ninth locations in Austin, Texas. Texas Children's Pediatrics Capital Pediatric Group Central – at 1100 West 39½ Street – and Texas Children's Pediatrics Capital Pediatric Group North – at 4100 Duval Rd., Bldg. IV, Ste. 100 – join the growing network of over 50 locations offering high-quality, accessible and personalized pediatric care to Texas families.

At Capital Pediatric Group, Dr. Sandra Treybig, Dr. Jayashree Mani, Dr. Helen Ma, Dr. Allan Frank, Dr. Thomas Hughes Jr., and Linda M. Stephens strive to offer personalized and compassionate medical care to the patient families they serve daily. For over 50 years, Capital Pediatric Group has been committed to meeting the individual needs of every child and family by providing the best environment for each patient's medical, developmental and emotional well-being.

"I am delighted to welcome the dedicated team at Capital Pediatric Group to our TCP family in the Austin area," Kay Tittle, president of TCP, said. "We greatly value the trust families place in our providers and take immense pride in serving our community."

TCP locations provide full-service pediatric care for children of all ages including, among other offerings, prenatal counseling; newborn and infant care; well and sick child visits; immunizations; and hearing and vision screenings; as well as camp, school and sports physicals.

In addition to TCP Capital Pediatric Group, the pediatric network has seven other convenient locations serving the Austin community:

Texas Children's first health care location in Austin, Texas Children's Urgent Care Westgate, opened in March 2018. Texas Children's Urgent Care provides quality, efficient and affordable pediatric-focused care after hours and on weekends. Additionally, Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin opened in October 2018 bringing the hospital's own subspecialty pediatric care to the Austin community. This helped increase access for children and families in need of allergy and immunology, cardiology, clinical nutrition, diabetes and endocrinology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and pulmonology, among other subspecialties.

Earlier this year, to ensure continued access to high-quality pediatric and women's care for one of the nation's fastest growing cities, Texas Children's announced bold plans to build a freestanding children and women's hospital in Austin. Set to open in Q4 2023, this $450 million project will bring a top tier children and women's hospital to the city.

For more information about Texas Children's Pediatrics in Austin, visit www.texaschildrenspediatricsaustin.org.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for Pediatric Research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

Contact: Jenn Jacome

832-824-2679

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Children’s Pediatrics

Related Links

http://www.texaschildrens.org

