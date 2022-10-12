Texas Cities Comprise Four of the Top Five Worst Cities for Drunk Driving, BuyAutoInsurance.com Analysis Shows

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consuming alcohol affects vision, slows processing, and results in uncoordinated reactions. And the evidence of these impairments reveals itself in over 10,000 fatalities in the U.S. annually.

Alcohol-related crashes comprise 28% of the total crashes in the United States each year, and there's no doubt that drinking and driving puts the driver and others at increased risk of injury or death. BuyAutoInsurance.com analysis shows that Las Vegas is the worst state for drunk driving, but four Texas cities — Austin, El Paso, San Antonio, and Houston — follow.

The following are some key impacts of drunk driving:

Over 10,000 people die each year in crashes related to drunk driving

Drunk driving is the leading cause of traffic fatalities in America

The economic cost of drunk driving is $132 billion per year

Many of the 10 worst cities for drunk driving are located in the country's south and west. BuyAutoInsurance.com points out that infrastructure and urban sprawl may play a role in these large cities' propensities for drunk driving.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, comes in at number ten with 646 DUI arrests per 100K residents, while Las Vegas reported three times that number with 1,986 arrests per 100K residents.

Melanie Musson, nationally recognized auto insurance expert with BuyAutoInsurance.com, explains a DUI's impact on insurance: "Drivers with a DUI on their record should expect to pay far higher insurance rates. In some states, they might pay 30% more, while in others, they could face premiums twice as high as before they were convicted of a DUI."

Las Vegas drivers pay an average of 50% higher insurance rates following a DUI. In contrast, Austin, El Paso, San Antonio, and Houston drivers can expect to pay about 34% more for auto insurance premiums. So perhaps the minimal insurance impact in the Texas cities doesn't serve as a deterrent for drunk driving.

Musson reminds drivers that while an insurance premium increase is an unpleasant effect of a DUI conviction, it shouldn't be the primary reason to avoid driving under the influence. Instead, public safety is the most critical factor to consider before starting the engine after drinking.

Read the full analysis here: 10 Worst Cities for Drunk Driving (2022) Report .

