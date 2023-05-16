Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Adopts Stock Repurchase Program

MINEOLA, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBS), the holding company of Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B., announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program that will allow the Company to repurchase up to 164,842 shares of its outstanding common stock. This number equals approximately 5.0% of shares currently outstanding.

The Company intends to conduct any repurchases through open market purchases, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that the Company may repurchase.

SOURCE Texas Community Bancshares, Inc.