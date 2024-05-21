Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

MINEOLA, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: "TCBS"), the holding company of Broadstreet Bank, SSB, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

About Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. and Broadstreet Bank, SSB

Texas Community Bancshares is the holding company for Broadstreet Bank, SSB, a Texas-chartered savings bank that operates seven locations in northeast Texas. Established in 1934, Broadstreet Bank opened as a Savings and Loan Association with $4,057 in assets and has since grown into a $463 million dollar community bank. The Bank leverages ninety years of proven strength in creating financial opportunities for the communities it serves by offering full-service personal and business banking to consumers along with residential and commercial real estate lending. For more information on the Bank, or to view investor relations for the Company, visit www.broadstreet.bank.

SOURCE Texas Community Bancshares, Inc.