Texas Country Legend Pat Green Partners with Pioneer for 170th Anniversary

"As a San Antonio native, Pioneer's biscuits and gravy have been a staple at my dinner table for as long as I can remember," said the three-time Grammy nominee. "That's why teaming up with Pioneer to celebrate their big anniversary year was an easy decision. 170 years is a huge accomplishment, and I can't wait to get things cooking on stage, and in the kitchen."

The intimate, virtual concert will be held via Facebook Live on Pioneer's page, where fans can RSVP to attend the event in advance. Pioneer's followers will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to join a virtual VIP meet-and-greet with the Texas country music legend himself. All fans are encouraged to follow Pioneer on Facebook for real-time updates and additional information about the upcoming event and meet-and-greet contest.

"As a longtime Texas-based company, partnering with a country icon like Pat Green who shares our Texas roots made perfect sense," said John Buckles, CEO of C.H. Guenther & Son. "Teaming up with Pat on an exclusive concert and homemade recipe is just one way we are celebrating our 170th anniversary and showing appreciation to our loyal customers who've made this all possible."

Additionally, as part of the partnership, Green will roll out a (add space) custom homemade recipe using Pioneer's gravy products on social media later this fall.

Fans can follow Pioneer's Facebook page to stay updated on partnership announcements, new recipes, and more.

To RSVP to attend the concert, visit Pioneer's Facebook page. If you are interested in learning more about Pioneer's deep Texas roots, products and recipes, visit our website.

About C.H. Guenther & Son

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther & Son is a leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products and "just baked from scratch" flavor for 170 years. Founded in Texas in 1851, the global company employs more than 3,800 people in 24 manufacturing locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and consumer markets. CHG's well-loved retail brands such as Pioneer, Williams, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures have been included at family meals for generations. Visit us at CHG.com.

For media inquiries about Pat Green, contact:

Heather Bohn

615-579-8043, [email protected]

For media inquiries about Pioneer, contact:

Christine Rashman

281-433-5067, [email protected]

SOURCE Pioneer