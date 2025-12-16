Texas Couple Launches SocialScoreKeeper, a Private App Helping Families Stay Connected to Kids' Sports and Milestones During the Holiday Season

TYLER, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven and Andréa Day today announced the launch of SocialScoreKeeper, a private, family-first mobile platform created to help grandparents, relatives, and close friends stay connected to a child's important sports moments. Available now on iOS and Android across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia, the app allows parents to create invitation-only Fan Clubs for each child. Loved ones can follow games, achievements, and updates in real time without public feeds, algorithms, or social media distractions.

"Every parent has heard, 'Did you see me?'" said Steven Day, co-creator and developer. "But now, with SocialScoreKeeper, parents can answer 'yes' to something even better: 'Did they see me?' Grandparents in another state, aunts and uncles across the country, cousins who care—they're all there in real time. We built this so every loved one can be present for every moment that matters."

The app delivers schedule access, game day reminders, and one-tap driving directions—so everyone attends the right place at the right time. A built-in Game Camera lets parents and attending fans capture photos and video from the live game screen, automatically optimized and shared with Fan Club members within seconds. Whether attending in person or remotely, everyone stays connected through the same private app.

SocialScoreKeeper offers flexible pricing: a Free tier for joining up to three Fan Clubs, a ScoreKeeper plan ($9.99/month) for parents managing athlete profiles, and a Fan plan ($1.99/month) for family members joining up to 30 Fan Clubs. Both paid tiers include Fan Club Manager access for shared responsibilities.

Privacy is central to the platform. There are no public profiles, no search features, no ads, and no data selling. Everything is fully parent-controlled and COPPA-compliant.

"With the holidays here and a new sports season on the horizon, this is a meaningful moment for families to create a private place where every achievement can be shared," Day said.

About SocialScoreKeeper

Founded in 2025, SocialScoreKeeper is a family-owned technology company focused on strengthening family connection without compromising privacy.

Learn more at https://socialscorekeeper.com



Additional Assets

Reporter Fact Sheet (PDF): https://sskl.ink/BNVwoU3u

SSK Logo (PNG): https://sskl.ink/6qgE4XiA

Photo (JPG): https://sskl.ink/h4mHCAGG

SOURCE SocialScoreKeeper, LLC