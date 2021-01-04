Texas CPA Firm Grows Expatriate Tax Practice with Houston Acquisition

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Texas accounting and advisory firm, has acquired CPA firm Larkin, Ervin, and Shirley, LLP ("Larkin-Ervin").

The deal expands Calvetti Ferguson's expertise in serving both individuals and corporations with expatriate tax services. Based in The Woodlands, Texas, Larkin-Ervin has joined Calvetti Ferguson effective January 1, 2021. This transaction continues Calvetti Ferguson's M&A strategy in Texas, expanding its headcount to 140 across Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and The Woodlands.

"With this acquisition, we are even more well equipped to address the complex tax needs of our clients with a full portfolio of services. As a full-service regional CPA and advisory firm, we are always looking for ways to better serve our clients," stated Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner.

Patricia Snyder, Tax Director, added "Most Americans living and working abroad are completely unaware they still need to file a U.S. tax return, even if they are paying taxes in the new country. There are many tools that can be used to minimize or eliminate double taxation."

James Larkin, now a Partner at Calvetti Ferguson, added, "I am pleased to join Calvetti Ferguson's growing team and continue to advise on expatriate tax services. It was an easy choice to transition my clients to Calvetti Ferguson knowing they will continue to receive excellent client service and have access to a wider array of service offerings."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Calvetti Ferguson ranked No. 198 on INSIDE Public Accounting's 2020 list of top firms by revenue.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. We have offices in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

