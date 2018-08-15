Texas Craft Brewer Shiner Launches Two New Brews

Wicked Juicy IPA is dry hopped, unfiltered and bursting with Citra hops for a deliciously full-bodied brew. It's bright and juicy with a kick of citrus, incorporating tropical hops in all phases of brewing to result in an IPA with tremendous flavor yet minimal bitterness. Clocking in at 5.7% ABV and 60 IBUs, this is a robust yet very approachable IPA, available in 12 ounce and 19.2 ounce cans as well as on draught.

Day Quencher is an easy drinking, dry hopped session ale brewed with Mosaic hops for a fruity aroma and a crisp, clean finish. With notes of freshly cut citrus, yellow flowers and soft pine – there's no day this beer can't quench. Shiner Day Quencher has a crushable ABV of 4.6% and a moderate hoppiness of 18 IBUs. It is available in both 12 ounce and 19.2 ounce cans in a cheerful mosaic pattern inspired by the versatile hops used to brew this refreshing ale.

"Both beer styles are very much on trend and experiencing record category growth," says Gregor Mina, Director of Marketing for Spoetzl Brewery. "It's exciting to expand our portfolio with new variants to showcase the true craftsmanship of Shiner while complementing our core beers that have been fan-favorites for decades."

The packaging for both varietals is as bold as the beer inside. Taking a different direction from previous Shiner releases, the designs are eye-catching and fun but unmistakably Shiner. Each of the new releases will be supported by a unique TV advertising spot in an illustrated style which will run from August through October on local Texas cable and sports networks. The animated short spots are a direct reflection of the good-humored and unique characteristics which both beers embody.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery:

The Spoetzl Brewery - named after brewmaster Kosmos Spoetzl - was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for the many German and Czech settlers in the state. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the leading independent craft brewers in the country. But every drop of the award-winning beer is still brewed right where it all started 109 years ago. Visit www.shiner.com.

SOURCE Spoetzl Brewery

