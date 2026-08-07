Texas de Brazil & Customers Donate More Than $25,000 to the American Red Cross

"We're proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross and support the incredible work they do for military members, veterans, and their families," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "The generosity of our guests, combined with our company's commitment to giving back, allows us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who have served our country. We sincerely thank everyone who participated in this year's campaign."

Ariane Einecker, Chief Development Officer of the American Red Cross North Texas Region, added, "For more than a decade, Texas de Brazil and its guests have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the American Red Cross mission. Their continued generosity helps strengthen our ability to support military members and their families during their most critical times of need. We are deeply grateful to the Texas de Brazil team, its leadership and guests for their partnership in helping the Red Cross provide comfort, care and critical support to those who serve our nation."

The American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces provides emergency communications, financial assistance, information and referral services, and resiliency programs to members of the U.S. military and their families. Every day, Red Cross employees and volunteers support service members and their families around the world through a network of offices, military installations and healthcare facilities across the United States and overseas.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is a family-owned Brazilian-American steakhouse combining the cuisine of Southern Brazil with the generous spirit of Texas. Founded in Addison, Texas, in 1998, the brand has grown to more than 50 domestic locations and a growing international presence. Renowned for its rodízio-style dining experience, Texas de Brazil offers guests the continuous tableside service of flame-grilled meats by gauchos, an extravagant gourmet salad area, an award-winning wine program, handcrafted cocktails, and warm hospitality. The restaurant is a favorite destination for celebrations, business dinners, family gatherings, and everyday dining. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil