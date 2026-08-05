TEXAS DE BRAZIL OPENS NEW COLORADO SPRINGS LOCATION

Guests will experience the signature Texas de Brazil tradition, where gauchos expertly carve a continuous selection of perfectly seasoned beef, lamb, pork, chicken, and Brazilian sausage tableside. The dining experience is complemented by an extravagant 50-item gourmet salad area featuring artisan cheeses, roasted vegetables, charcuterie, hot items, and authentic Brazilian specialties.

"Colorado Springs is a vibrant and growing community with an appreciation for exceptional dining experiences, making it a natural fit for Texas de Brazil," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We're excited to join the thriving Northgate/Interquest area and look forward to welcoming local residents, military families, business professionals, and visitors to enjoy our unique blend of Brazilian hospitality and American tradition."

The new Colorado Springs restaurant features an elegant yet inviting atmosphere, blending contemporary design with warm, rustic-inspired touches. Guests can enjoy an upscale dining experience ideal for date nights, family dinners, celebrations, and business entertaining. The restaurant also offers private dining accommodations for corporate events, holiday parties, rehearsal dinners, and other special occasions, along with a stylish bar perfect for gathering with friends or enjoying happy hour.

Key Features of Texas de Brazil

Rodízio-Style Dining: Endless tableside service of flame-grilled meats carved fresh by authentic gauchos.





Gourmet Salad Area: More than 50 fresh and seasonal selections, including salads, artisan cheeses, cured meats, hot items, and Brazilian favorites.





Sophisticated Atmosphere: An upscale yet welcoming setting perfect for celebrations, business dinners, family gatherings, and everyday occasions.





Award-Winning Wine Selection: An extensive global wine list carefully curated to complement churrasco-style dining.

Service hours include:

Dinner:

Monday – Thursday: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Regular dinner, which includes both the continuous meat service and gourmet salad area, is $58.99 per person. The salad area-only option is $33.99. When purchased with a full-price dinner, children 2 years and under dine free, children ages 3–5 are $5.00, and children ages 6–12 receive 50% off the regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit https://www.texasdebrazil.com/locations/colorado-springs/ or call 719.752.8722.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is a family-owned Brazilian-American steakhouse combining the cuisine of Southern Brazil with the generous spirit of Texas. Founded in Addison, Texas, in 1998, the brand has grown to more than 50 domestic locations and a growing international presence. Renowned for its rodízio-style dining experience, Texas de Brazil offers guests the continuous tableside service of flame-grilled meats by gauchos, an extravagant gourmet salad area, an award-winning wine program, handcrafted cocktails, and warm hospitality. The restaurant is a favorite destination for celebrations, business dinners, family gatherings, and everyday dining. Learn more at TexasdeBrazil.com.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil