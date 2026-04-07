NEW FLAVORS ARRIVE THIS SEASON AT TEXAS DE BRAZIL

Moqueca de Peixe

A beloved Brazilian staple, Moqueca de Peixe is a traditional seafood stew that captures the essence of Brazil's coastal cuisine. This rich, comforting dish features tender white cod simmered in a velvety coconut milk broth infused with garlic, peppers, and a fragrant blend of herbs and spices. The result is a deeply satisfying, aromatic experience that transports diners to the northern shores of Brazil.

Grilled Shrimp

Adding to the seasonal offerings is our flame-grilled shrimp, marinated with garlic, oregano, and just a hint of cayenne for a gentle kick. Grilled to perfection over an open flame, each bite delivers juicy flavor and smoky char – a tribute to Brazil's grilling heritage. Perfect as a light option or paired with other churrasco favorites, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

"These seasonal items bring a fresh burst of Brazilian flavor to our tables," said Rodrigo Davila, Director of Operations of Texas de Brazil. "Our guests look forward to these limited-time offerings, and we're excited to share more of Brazil's culinary richness through dishes like Moqueca de Peixe and Grilled Shrimp."

Now through the end of the second quarter, guests can enjoy these special dishes as part of Texas de Brazil's signature dining experience.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 55 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 6 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil