TEXAS DE BRAZIL INTRODUCES THE NEW "GIVING BACK CARD" FOR MARCH

The Texas de Brazil Giving Back Card—formerly the VIP Dining Card—is now on sale, a great deal that gives back! Post this

With the Giving Back Card, guests can enjoy 50% savings on twelve regular-priced dinners — a remarkable value of approximately $315 to $405+ depending on the market.

Available exclusively online through the brand's website, the Giving Back Card can be purchased throughout the month of March and April for $69.99. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Children's Cancer Fund and other charitable organizations. The cards are valid for use Monday through Thursday through October 29, 2026, making it the perfect way for guests to dine generously while making a meaningful impact.

"The Giving Back Card truly embodies what this promotion stands for," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We are thrilled to continue supporting incredible organizations like the Children's Cancer Fund and others while providing outstanding value to our loyal guests."

As Texas de Brazil's flagship annual promotion, the Giving Back Card continues the tradition of delivering exceptional savings and community support year after year.

To purchase online, please visit: TexasdeBrazil.com/shop/gift-cards/

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that combines the flavors of Brazil with the hospitality of Texas. The menu highlights a wide selection of flame-grilled meats, a gourmet 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list, and decadent dessert selections. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned business, Texas de Brazil has grown to become one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 55 restaurants in 23 states, one in Puerto Rico, and 6 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil