Texas Delegation Entices Boston Companies to Go Big in Texas

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas executives and economic developers will travel to Boston this week to share information with Boston-based companies about the benefits of expanding or relocating to Texas. Led by Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC), in partnership with the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism (EDT), the mission seeks to spread the message that companies can "Go Big in Texas" among an audience of corporate executives, site selectors and others involved in expanding and relocating businesses.

"Texas offers businesses an unrivaled workforce and an economic climate unlike anywhere else in America," said Governor Greg Abbott. "With low taxes, reasonable regulations, and robust infrastructure, Texas has emerged as America's premier destination for investment and economic diversification. I invite more companies to invest in Texas and join us on the path to greater economic prosperity."

"Texas and Boston share an innovation mindset and strong technology and health sciences clusters," said Robert Allen, President and CEO of Texas Economic Development Corporation. "For companies looking to expand, Texas offers a highly skilled talent pool, unparalleled access to the United States and beyond and lower costs on everything from land and real estate to utilities. I encourage companies across industries to consider making an investment in Texas."

Boston-based online home goods retailer Wayfair announced its expansion in Texas in 2016, bringing nearly 875,000 square feet of distribution space to Lancaster in southern Dallas County. Construction began in late 2017 with the facility officially opening in September 2018. Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah cited the skilled talent pipeline from Texas A&M University as a key reason for the company's expansion in this region.

Additionally, Steward Health Care, the largest private hospital operator in the nation, moved its headquarters from Boston to downtown Dallas in 2018.

In late 2018, Boston-based product experience management platform Salsify announced its acquisition of an Austin startup and subsequent expansion in Texas.

Other Boston companies that have expanded in Texas in recent years include Risk Strategies Company in 2016, Liberty Mutual in 2015, and Minilux in 2015.

Recently ranked by Chief Executive Magazine as America's Best State for Business for the 15th consecutive year, Texas offers the second largest civilian workforce in America, first-rate educational institutions, and world-class infrastructure that enable companies to operate profitably on a global scale. With no corporate or personal income tax, Texas also has one of the lowest tax burdens in the nation.

In addition to TxEDC and EDT, the delegation includes representatives from BNSF Railway Company, The Borderplex Alliance, City of Sugar Land, Irving Economic Development Corporation, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, Oncor Electric Delivery, Pearland Economic Development Corporation, San Antonio Economic Development Foundation, Schertz Economic Development Corporation and Temple Economic Development Corporation.

