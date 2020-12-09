Texas Dental Association (TDA) Perks Program Exclusively Partners with Bento to Help Dental Practices Grow Through COVID-19

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bento, a modern alternative to traditional dental insurance, announced it received an exclusive endorsement from Texas Dental Association (TDA) Perks Program. TDA Perks Program is a wholly-owned affiliate of TDA—the nation's third-largest state dental association, with more than 9,200 member dentists and 26 component societies.

"TDA Perks conducted an extensive evaluation of innovative solutions that could help TDA members in these tough times," said TDA Perks Program President Dr. William H. Gerlach. "Bento's platform was the clear choice."

The company's unique business model and HIPAA-compliant platform eliminates the need for employer groups, associations, and individuals to contract with traditional insurance companies.

As well, dentists who build subscription-based membership plans with Bento increase their opportunities to attract and retain patients who may have lost employer-funded benefits. Bento's award-winning dental app enables its users to find dentists, purchase membership plans, pay for services, view estimates in real-time, and access their dental history.

"With so many companies and individuals affected by COVID-19, this is important," Dr. Gerlach stated. "Bento enables our dentists to work with local employers and attract and retain patients with in-office membership plans—all while reducing administrative work at their offices."

"COVID-19 has created challenges for dentists, and we're excited to partner with TDA Perks Program to address these challenges head-on," said Ram Sudireddy, founder and CEO of Bento. "We have a great opportunity to provide an alternative to businesses, dental practices and individual Texans to increase access to care and reduce the time it takes to receive it."

TDA Perks Program will help introduce Bento's innovative mobile and cloud-based platform to TDA's membership and 26 component societies, as well as help promote Bento to and coordinate its activities with local employers.

About Bento

Bento is on a mission to provide access to affordable oral care for all Americans. Bento has been endorsed by the American Dental Association and multiple state dental associations across the US. Employers, groups, associations, dental practices and individuals can now provide and receive access to premium, affordable oral care in a national network with Bento. Learn more at bento.net.

