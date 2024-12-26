Texas Design and Construction Announces 15th Annual Holiday Toy Drive For Needy Families

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Design and Construction, a leader in the construction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its 15th Annual Holiday Toy Drive in support of underserved families and children in need. Since its inception, this heartfelt initiative has grown into one of the company's most anticipated and impactful community programs, raising over $1 million and distributing hundreds of thousands of toys to brighten the holidays for those who need it most.

The annual Toy Drive, which is open to donations from employees, local businesses, and community members, has been a cornerstone of Texas Design and Construction's commitment to giving back. Every year, the company partners with local organizations, charities, and schools to ensure that gifts are distributed to families in San Antonio and surrounding areas who may otherwise not have the means to celebrate the holidays.

The 2024 Toy Drive will focus on providing gifts for children of all ages, from infants to teenagers, with a particular emphasis on educational toys, books, and gifts that support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning. Texas Design and Construction has also committed to providing gifts for families in need, including essentials like clothing and grocery gift cards.

"We're incredibly grateful to our team, our partners, and our community for the continued support of this initiative," said Jerome Scott, the incoming CEO of Texas Design and Construction. "The Toy Drive is more than just a tradition—it's a reflection of who we are as a company. We're proud to be part of a community that values giving and lifting each other up, especially during the holiday season."

About Texas Design and Construction

Founded in 1995, Texas Design and Construction is a leading construction company headquartered in San Antonio, TX. With a reputation for delivering high-quality projects nationwide, the company is also dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves. Texas Design and Construction's charitable initiatives, including the annual Toy Drive, reflect its commitment to making a positive impact beyond construction, fostering a culture of philanthropy and service.

