Texas Design and Construction Announces Jerome Scott as New CEO, Successor to Founder David Marshall

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Design and Construction, one of the leading construction firms in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerome Scott as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jerome Scott, a highly respected leader with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry, will succeed David Marshall, the company's founder and longtime CEO, who is retiring after an extraordinary career that has shaped the company's success.

Jerome Scott brings a wealth of expertise to Texas Design and Construction, having overseen and led some of the most complex and high-profile projects in the construction industry. His career includes executive leadership roles in major construction firms, with a portfolio that spans over $12 billion in completed projects across the nation. Notable highlights include:

The Millennium Tower in San Francisco , a $1.2 billion mixed-use skyscraper that redefined the city's skyline and included high-end residential, office, and retail spaces.

in , a mixed-use skyscraper that redefined the city's skyline and included high-end residential, office, and retail spaces. The Interstate 70 Expansion Project in St. Louis , a $800 million infrastructure initiative that transformed one of the busiest highways in the U.S. while implementing state-of-the-art sustainability features.

in , a infrastructure initiative that transformed one of the busiest highways in the U.S. while implementing state-of-the-art sustainability features. The Grand Central Logistics Center in Chicago , a $600 million state-of-the-art industrial facility, providing flexible warehouse space and fueling growth in the region's supply chain.

in , a state-of-the-art industrial facility, providing flexible warehouse space and fueling growth in the region's supply chain. The Jefferson Bay Corporate Campus in Miami , a $500 million commercial development, bringing together office spaces, luxury residential units, and retail outlets in a landmark project that reshaped downtown Miami's business district.

About Texas Design and Construction

Founded in 1995 by David Marshall, Texas Design and Construction is a premier construction company headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with a nationwide presence. Known for delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial developments, Texas Design and Construction has grown into a respected industry leader. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Texas Design and Construction continues to shape the future of the built environment through its exceptional projects and community-centered approach.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Jason Kelly

Public Relations Manager

Texas Design and Construction

Phone: (210) 503-0587 Email: [email protected] Website: www.texdesignandconstruction.com

SOURCE Texas Design and Construction