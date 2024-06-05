Texas Door & Trim opens new showroom in Austin to offer luxury doors, trim, windows, and hardware

The new showroom is part of TDT's expansion strategy to serve the growing demand for high-quality and customized interior and exterior solutions in the Austin area. With beautiful window and door displays, TDT now offers this local destination for builders and architects to meet with their homeowners for a hands-on experience as they plan out their dream home. Showroom experiences can be scheduled at www.tdt-inc.com/Austin.

As a 100% employee-owned company, TDT offers a unique and upscale experience to Austin. This expansion was made possible because of significant investments in automation and high-tech equipment over the last 2 years, resulting in:

Increased production capacity

Improved quality and consistency

5 day lead times.

"These improvements have allowed us to expand our services, expertise, and experience into the Austin market," said Todd Stivers, General Manager of TDT. "Our new showroom will allow us to display our products and interact with our customers in a more convenient and effective way. We have already begun to build long-lasting relationships with builders, contractors, architects, designers, and homeowners in the Austin community."

The showroom, located at 2120 Denton Drive, Suite 109, showcases the latest products and designs from TDT and its premier partners. Customers can visit the showroom by appointment to browse the selection of doors, trim, windows, and hardware, as well as consult with TDT's knowledgeable and friendly staff. The showroom will also host regular events and CE courses to educate architects, builders, and contractors on the latest trends and best practices in the industry.

For more information about TDT and its products and services, please visit www.tdt-inc.com/Austin or call 512-582-8074.

Media Contact: Mark Timbrook | [email protected]

