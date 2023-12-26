Texas Economic Development Connection Leads Successful Japan-Taiwan Economic Development Trade Mission

Forging International Partnerships and attracting valuable Foreign Direct Investment into Texas

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Economic Development Connection (#TexasEDConnection), powered by Day One Experts, proudly announces the completion of a groundbreaking Japan-Taiwan Economic Development Trade Mission, showcasing the strength and versatility of Texas as a global business destination. The mission, driven to forge robust international partnerships, facilitate trade expansion, and encourage foreign direct investment in Texas, marks a significant stride in international economic relations.

TexasEDConnection gets an enthusiastic all thumbs up for Texas presentations at the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Taiwan The TexasEDConnection Team stays busy during their 12 day Japan and Taiwan economic development trade mission including a trip to Yamaha head quarters in Iwata, Japan.

Prominent figures Leading the mission included Super Dave Quinn, CEcD, founder of Day One Experts, and Carole Tam, CCIM, owner of TAC Brokerage & Consulting. Their expertise and vision have been instrumental in guiding this initiative towards success. The mission also included participation from dynamic Texas communities and #TexasEDConnection partners, including Lisa Denton, Executive Director of Kilgore EDC, Rush Harris, Executive Director of Marshall EDC, and staff from Fairview EDC and Melissa IEDC, all of whom demonstrated the diverse economic opportunities available across the state.

"Leading the Japan-Taiwan Economic Development Trade Mission has been an immensely rewarding experience, both personally and professionally. I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity to represent the Texas Economic Development Connection partners on the global stage and am optimistic about the future collaborations and successes that will undoubtedly stem from this initiative. We are open for business, and ready to welcome the world with open arms." Super Dave Quinn, CEcD

The mission was also generously sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and Schulz Trade Law, underscoring the commitment of Texas entities in fostering an environment conducive to global business growth and development.

Throughout the mission, delegates engaged in high-level discussions and networking sessions with key stakeholders in Japan and Taiwan. These interactions have paved the way for future collaborations, trade agreements, and investment opportunities. The delegation showcased Texas' robust infrastructure, business-friendly climate, and diverse workforce, positioning the state as an ideal location for international companies looking to expand or establish new operations.

For all the #TexasEDConnection partners including corporate real estate professionals, Texas economic developers, and service-based business owners assisting foreign companies in starting operations in Texas, this trade mission is a testament to the organizations commitment to market the state's readiness and capability to support international business endeavors.

The #TexasEDConnection continues to spearhead efforts to enhance Texas' global economic standing, focusing on creating sustainable and mutually beneficial international relationships. This trade mission is just one of the many initiatives undertaken to fulfill this mission.

For more information about the Japan-Taiwan Economic Development Trade Mission or investment and partnership opportunities in Texas, please contact the Texas Economic Development Connection at www.TexasEDConnection.com.

**About Texas Economic Development Connection**

The Texas Economic Development Connection is dedicated to promoting and facilitating business growth and success in Texas. As a pivotal network for economic development, #TexasEDConnection connects communities, businesses, and investors, fostering an environment where businesses can thrive and contribute to the state's vibrant economy.

Media Contact:

Jane Witowich

2147750617

[email protected]

SOURCE Day One Experts