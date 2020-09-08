Texas Economic Development Corporation Unveils New Website

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) has launched a newly redesigned, world-class website, https://businessintexas.com.

The website serves as a key landing pad for TxEDC's mission to market Texas as a premier business destination to domestic and global audiences. The redesigned website features improved functionality, a modern design, and streamlined access to essential information and data about doing business in Texas.

"We are thrilled to debut our new website," said Robert Allen, President and CEO of TxEDC. "In an increasingly digital world, it is important that we provide a cutting-edge, mobile-friendly platform to market Texas to corporate location decision-makers worldwide. The site will serve as an excellent resource for both our current investors and companies that are considering expansions or relocations in Texas."

The new, fully responsive website compiles key statewide information about infrastructure, workforce, taxes and incentives and other areas of importance in economic development. The site also features regional pages dedicated to six core areas in Texas – Central Texas, East Texas, Gulf Coast Texas, North Texas, South Texas and West Texas – as well as profiles on 27 metro areas within Texas. Each region and metro area profile features economic dashboards and links to key resources.

"We believe Texas is stronger as a whole when we showcase the unique assets of our diverse regions," said Allen. "We're committed to marketing the state from a regional perspective."

Other key features of the site include success story profiles about companies that currently invest in Texas, including Charles Schwab, Lockheed Martin, Toyota, Dell, Oxy and Apple, as well as economic and workforce dashboards that are continually updated with the latest data available.

ABOUT TEXAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (TXEDC)

Texas Economic Development Corporation is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development, business recruitment and job creation in the State of Texas. The public-private partnership markets Texas as a premier business destination to let corporate decision makers and site selection consultants know that they can Go Big in Texas. For more information about TxEDC, visit https://businessintexas.com.

SOURCE Texas Economic Development Corporation