Texas Electric Cooperatives Announces Alliance with Harmon Electric Association

Strengthening Service and Savings: Harmon Electric Teams with TEC

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) is pleased to announce a new alliance with Harmon Electric Association, marking an important collaboration aimed at bolstering service reliability and enhancing operational efficiency. Based in Hollis, Oklahoma, Harmon Electric serves as a key provider of affordable, dependable electric service to members across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. This alliance introduces new efficiencies in Harmon Electric's material procurement process, further supporting their mission to provide reliable service at the most economical cost to their members.

"We are excited to begin this alliance with TEC. It will help us to be more efficient in our material procurement and continue to provide our members the most reliable service at the lowest possible cost," said Aaron Paxton, GM/CEO of Harmon Electric Association.

This partnership aligns closely with TEC's mission to support cooperatives across the region. By consolidating resources and leveraging TEC's extensive supply network, Harmon Electric will gain access to high-quality products from leading manufacturers at competitive prices. The streamlined operations created by this alliance will provide immediate savings in time and cost, allowing Harmon Electric to focus on serving their members.

"Alliances like this demonstrate the power of cooperative collaboration," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of TEC Utility Supply & Services. "Working alongside Harmon Electric Association, we're able to enhance their ability to deliver cost-effective and reliable energy solutions, benefitting their members and strengthening the cooperative community as a whole."

With a shared focus on member-first service and operational efficiency, TEC and Harmon Electric are confident that this alliance will provide substantial long-term value to Oklahoma and Texas electric cooperative members.

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.:

Since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives has represented the interests of electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC offers a range of products and services designed to sustain public power businesses, and through its Utility Supply & Services division, provides a comprehensive line of utility supplies and services from its Georgetown, Texas, facility. For more information, visit texas-ec.org .

About Harmon Electric Association:

Founded in 1938 and based in Hollis, Oklahoma, Harmon Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative dedicated to delivering reliable and affordable electric service to members in Southwest Oklahoma. Harmon Electric prioritizes service, efficiency, and the cooperative advantage, ensuring members benefit from low-cost, dependable energy solutions. For more information, visit harmonelectric.com .

SOURCE Texas Electric Cooperatives