Texas Electricity Ratings Announces 2019 5 Star Electricity Providers in Texas

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After evaluating and analyzing the plans and retail electricity providers through a portion of the busy summer shopping season, Texas Electricity Ratings has updated their rankings for the best electricity providers in the state of Texas. Despite a year of change in the Texas electricity market, the presence of five different providers earning a 5-star rating shows that there are still plenty of outstanding choices for Texas retail electricity shoppers.

Retaining their spot as the #1 electricity company in Texas is Reliant Energy. Reliant, an NRG company, is one of the largest retail electricity providers in the state of Texas. Reliant finished first, edging out TXU Energy, Champion Energy, Constellation and Gexa for the top spot in our rankings. Reliant scored strongly in categories like Customer Innovation, Plans and Products, Rewards, Community Outreach and more.

Moving up a spot over last year in the #2 spot is TXU Energy. TXU scored well on things like Innovation, Customer Rewards, and Community Outreach. Just like last year, they can easily be dismissed for being one of the big guys, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a company that offers customers more options and does more for community outreach than TXU.

Moving back into the Top 5 after a year away in 2018 is Champion Energy. Champion Energy is a well-known brand in Texas, and during a year which saw lots of fancy tiered plans and bill credits that confused customers, Champion Energy offered nothing but steady, easy to understand plans that at the end of the day were often the cheapest options for Texans. They have outstanding customer reviews, what you see is what you get with Champion Energy. And these days, that is definitely something to brag about.

Moving up to #4 in our ratings is Constellation, previously known as StarTex Power. Since re-branding, Constellation has entered the market with some of the cheapest plans anyone can find in Texas. And on top of being cheap, they're also not filled with any surprises for customers.

Rounding out our Top 5 is Gexa Energy. Gexa was #2 last year, and though they moved down to #5, they still managed to hold onto their 5 Star status. Gexa stands out because it does an exceptional job of getting customers' lights turned on and allowing them to move without a penalty between different plans if one doesn't suit their needs.

The Texas electricity marketplace is always changing. Some changes to our evaluation process this year included the importance of mobile websites, the straightforwardness and ease of understanding of the electricity plans offered by providers, and the full communication suite offered to customers from different providers. Marketplace change and technical innovation are why Texas Electricity Ratings periodically updates its rankings and ranking criteria. Not only do we make sure customers have as much current information as possible when they shop for new electricity plans but also to ensure that new features that are important to customers get reflected in the provider ratings.

Texas Electricity Ratings advocates for consumers and evaluates providers in the Texas electricity market for those other features and characteristics that typical energy customers may miss, such as high deposits, variable rates, incentives, "free" plans, and minimum usage plans. These new rankings are designed to help consumers find the best electricity providers to fit their individual needs, as well as educate customers about potential marketplace pitfalls.

