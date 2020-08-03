Texas Eye and Cataract First in North Texas to Perform New DURYSTA Implant Procedure

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remaining on the cutting edge of eye care innovation, Texas Eye and Cataract became the first ophthalmology practice in North Texas to perform a procedure for the new DURYSTA™ bimatoprost implant. DURYSTA is the first and only FDA-approved, biodegradable, intracameral implant indicated to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT) via a sustained-release drug delivery system.

DURYSTA is believed to lower IOP in humans by increasing the outflow of aqueous humor through both the trabecular meshwork (conventional) and uveoscleral routes (unconventional). It is preloaded into a single-use, Direct Delivery System applicator to facilitate injection of the small implant directly into the anterior chamber of the eye.

"For glaucoma and OHT patients, one of the biggest issues we've noticed is compliance with the use of eye drops. They may struggle with getting the drops into their eyes properly or simply forget to use them. Beyond this, depending on insurance, eye drops can be extremely costly," said Dr. Deepak Sobti, Ophthalmic Surgeon at Texas Eye and Cataract. "DURYSTA can truly transform the daily lives of patients living with glaucoma or OHT. Now, with DURYSTA, they can reduce or completely eliminate the need to use eye drops, which is a major deal for their quality of life."

The efficacy of DURYSTA was evaluated in two 20-month (including an 8-month extended follow-up), multicenter, randomized, parallel-group, controlled clinical studies:

- DURYSTA was compared to twice-daily topical timolol 0.5% drops, in patients with OAG or OHT



- DURYSTA demonstrated an IOP reduction of approximately 5-8 mmHg in patients with a mean baseline IOP of 24.5 mmHg.

In addition to DURYSTA and other treatments for glaucoma and OHT patients; (including minimally invasive glaucoma surgery), Texas Eye and Cataract offers cataract surgery and oculoplastic surgery. The eye specialists at Texas Eye and Cataract also offer virtual consultations, where patients can gain answers to questions and any concerns about their eye health, as well as relevant medical advice according to their case.

DURYSTA is meant for patients with mild to moderate glaucoma. To learn more about the DURYSTA implant procedure and other services provided at Texas Eye and Cataract, please send an email to [email protected] or call (469) 505-2020.

