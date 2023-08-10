TEXAS FITNESS GIANT, TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS, TAKES TENNESSEE MARKETS ON AS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO GROW WHILE EMBRACING COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS

MCALLEN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Clubs, the fitness giant from Texas, recently opened their 2nd Tennessee location in Madison. Following the success of its Antioch, TN location, and the opening of its new location, TruFit is solidifying its stance in the Tennessee fitness industry. Building upon its current success, TruFit is set to introduce two additional locations - the third in Donelson and the fourth in Murfreesboro this year - showcasing strategic growth.

TruFit's Madison location ribbon-cutting ceremony

During an interview at the launch event of the Madison location, Steve Diniaco, CEO of TruFit, shared his enthusiastic outlook on the company's growth in the Nashville Market and told the press: "We are thrilled to witness TruFit's rapid growth in the Nashville Market, and we are equally delighted to form a meaningful partnership with the esteemed Tennessee Alliance for Kids, an organization that shares our core values."

Steve Diniaco also spoke to the press about TruFit's plans to establish a strong presence statewide in Tennessee, and how the warm reception received from their valued members in the Nashville market has been a motivating factor.

The Madison, TN location, now fully operational, like its other locations is offering a comprehensive array of cutting-edge fitness amenities and personalized wellness solutions, helping the community to 'Find Your Fit'. TruFit Athletic Clubs is dedicated to providing luxury amenities at an affordable price, such as state-of-the-art equipment, talented trainers, and best-in-class facilities. Whether you're a parent who needs childcare during a group class or a lifter looking for the right gear, we've got something for everyone.

About TruFit

Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Clubs' vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at the best price. With 36 clubs in Texas, TruFit Athletic Clubs is expanding their well-known and affordably-priced gyms to Tennessee with 2 locations already open and with planned openings of two more clubs by the end of the year. All TruFit locations boast a range of exceptional amenities, including exclusive women-only workout areas & convenient daycare services. They are committed to helping members become acquainted with cutting-edge fitness equipment, and attaining remarkable success in their personal fitness journey.

