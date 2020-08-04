Texas, Florida, and North Carolina Suffer the Most Property Damage During Hurricane Season According to ValuePenguin.com Study

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Isaias barrels towards the East and Southern Coast, states most affected by hurricane damage are right in its path. In the last decade Florida, North Carolina, and Texas are some of the top states that incur the most damage from hurricanes and natural disasters.

ValuePenguin analyzed historic emergency data provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assess the risks coastal property owners could face during hurricane season.

Key findings:

Florida experienced the most expensive losses overall with $3.5 billion of damage, while Texas had the highest average damage per storm, with a typical loss exceeding $1 billion .

North Carolina's Dare , Brunswick and Hyde counties each experienced 10 separate FEMA emergencies on account of hurricanes — the most of anyone county.

South Carolina, Louisiana, and Mississippi experienced the highest frequencies of major disaster declarations. Each storm that hit these states resulted in an escalated federal response.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/which-states-suffer-most-from-hurricanes

