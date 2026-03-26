Texas Fluid Power Expands Nationwide Hydraulic Repair and Rebuild Services for Industrial and Mobile Equipment

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Fluid Power, a Houston based provider of hydraulic rebuilds, fluids, and fluid filtration for maximum machine reliability, is expanding its nationwide service capabilities to support businesses across key industrial regions in the United States.

With active service coverage in Texas, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, Texas Fluid Power is positioned to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-effective hydraulic solutions to companies operating in construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, agriculture, and heavy equipment sectors.

Texas Fluid Power expands nationwide hydraulic repair and remanufacturing services across key U.S. markets. Post this

Specialized Hydraulic Repair and Component Remanufacturing

Purchasing new units as replacements can not only be costly, but lead times can often range from 1 to 6 months, depending on a pump configuration. Texas Fluid Power's comprehensive approach to repair and filtration is designed to reduce downtime, extend equipment life, and eliminate the high cost of full component replacement. The company specializes in rebuilding and restoring critical hydraulic components, including:

Hydrostatic Pump & Motor Repair

Hydraulic Cylinders

Hydraulic Pumps and Motors

Hydraulic Valves and Control Systems

Final Drive Repair & Rebuild

Hydraulic Winch Repair

Through a streamlined service model, customers can ship failed or worn components directly to Texas Fluid Power's facility, where experienced technicians diagnose, rebuild, and test each unit to meet or exceed original equipment specifications and issue a full warranty, equivalent to purchasing an entirely new unit from the factory.

Nationwide Service Model Built for Speed and Reliability

Texas Fluid Power has developed a logistics-driven service approach that allows businesses across multiple states to access expert hydraulic repair, filtration and fluids for areas without local providers.

Key advantages include:

Ship-in repair program for fast turnaround nationwide

Detailed inspection and diagnostics before any work begins

Precision rebuilding using high quality components

Performance testing prior to return shipment

Filtration and fluid analysis with a detailed prescriptive plan for machine reliability

Backed by a full warranty equivalent of a brand-new OEM unit.

This model enables companies in both urban and remote areas to maintain operational continuity with minimized equipment downtime.

Supporting Critical Industries Across the U.S.

Hydraulic systems are essential to the operation of heavy-duty equipment across a wide range of industries. Texas Fluid Power supports:

Cranes

Construction and excavation

Mining

Oil and gas

Metal recyclers and manufacturing facilities

Agricultural and forestry

Fleet and equipment management

By restoring or remanufacturing hydraulic components instead of replacing them, Texas Fluid Power helps businesses reduce capital expenditures, minimize downtime, and maintain peak equipment performance.

Commitment to Quality, Efficiency, and Long-Term Performance

Texas Fluid Power is committed to delivering dependable repair solutions backed by technical expertise and rigorous quality control standards. Every rebuilt component undergoes thorough inspection and testing to ensure reliability under real world operating conditions.

"Our goal is to provide a trusted, nationwide solution for hydraulic repair and rebuilding," said Donald Seckel of Texas Fluid Power. "We understand how costly downtime can be, and our focus is on delivering fast, precise, and dependable service that keeps our customers operating at full capacity."

About Texas Fluid Power

Texas Fluid Power is a Houston, Texas based fluid power service provider of hydraulic rebuilds, fluids, and fluid filtration for maximum machine reliability. The company specializes in hydraulic component diagnostics, fluid analysis, and systems filtration solutions designed to maximize performance and extend equipment lifespan.

With a growing footprint across multiple states, Texas Fluid Power continues to expand its reach while maintaining a strong commitment to quality workmanship, fast turnaround times, and customer focused service.

Contact Information



Texas Fluid Power

Website: www.txfluidpower.com

Phone: 281-822-2328

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Fluid Power