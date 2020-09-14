Texas Grand Ranch is in the Home Stretch. The Final Homesites Are Ready For Viewing.

Five years ago, Patten Companies released the first lots for sale at Texas Grand Ranch, consisting of 2 to 5 acre homesites nestled between the Sam Houston National Forest and Huntsville State Park. In just one weekend, six months of inventory sold. They have continued to sell at an unprecedented pace ever since.

Texas Grand Ranch sits high and dry at 325 feet average elevation. Property owners are moving here, seeking more space, lots of privacy and trees, and peace of mind knowing they are surrounded by thousands of acres of protected National Forest and State Park land. With high speed fiber-optic internet and easy access to I-45 and The Woodlands, I-45. Additionally, Texas Grand Ranch offers excellent bank financing and special Texas Veteran financing to qualified buyers.

Gary Sumner, Managing Partner for Patten Companies, and the developer of Texas Grand Ranch had to pinch himself when he found this wooded paradise. "This is one of the most amazing pieces of property that I could have come across in 35 years. We acquired this property at yesterday's prices. There's nothing like it in the Greater Houston area and it cannot be duplicated. This is the best value in the Houston area."

Texas Grand Ranch is an ideal place outside of the big city to call home. For more information or to schedule your viewing, go to https://txgrandranch.com/ or call (855) 800-5226.

Contact Information:

Patten Companies

Visit: TXGrandRanch.com

Phone: (855) 800-5226

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Grand Ranch