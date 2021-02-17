Texas Grid Crisis Highlights Need To Enhance Electric Power Resilience To Extreme Weather, And Improve Communication Between All Stakeholders

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Communications Marketing, LLC (Kinetic) and Hoffman Power Consulting (Hoffman) today announced they are joining forces to help electric utilities, resilience solution providers such as microgrid companies, communities, and others better meet these communications challenges.

From freezing temperatures and widespread outages in Texas to an unprecedented hurricane season, extreme weather and wildfires are increasing in severity and frequency across the nation. Yet, electric power industry entities and communities continue to struggle to mitigate these threats and effectively communicate with their stakeholders about them.

"The year 2020 was a year of extremes, with a perfect storm of devastating wildfires in the west and a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season – not to mention the challenges COVID-19 posed," said Hoffman CEO Steve Hoffman. "These and other extreme events take lives, destroy property, and impair the quality of life for many." Despite these impacts, some studies have shown that the electric power industry was no better prepared in 2020 than in previous years to address these challenges.

"We're integrating a sorely-needed combination of skills and experience in this industry," explained Kinetic Founder and Chief Consultant David Roznowski. "The Hoffman team has more than 100 years of combined utility industry expertise, and we're crisis communications experts."

"For 35 years, we've worked with power industry clients to develop content that improves communication and solves business challenges," said Hoffman. "Incorporating Kinetic's proven expertise in crisis communications, strategic planning, and issues management will provide clients from both of our companies a more comprehensive, best-in-class solution."

The two companies will continue to deliver some services separately, but will simultaneously build its joint activities. Planned collaborative offerings include content creation, social media, regulatory testimony and crisis communications planning and response.

Kinetic Communications Marketing, LLC is a metro-Detroit based national public relations firm, founded by David J. Roznowski. The firm provides large agency and corporate experience to clients, but with a cost-effective, personal, attentive approach. Its team of professionals originate from major corporations and PR firms such as General Motors, BP North America, DuPont, Edelman, and Weber Shandwick. For more information visit www.kinetic-llc.com

Hoffman Power Consulting of Palo Alto, Calif., consists of a relatively rare breed: power industry technical experts who are excellent writers. A content creation agency specializing in the electric power industry, Hoffman has produced more than 1,000 documents of varying types and for various audiences, ranging from one-page summaries to 300-page reports. To learn more, visit www.hoffmanpowerconsulting.com. Hoffman Power Consulting is a DBA of Hoffman Marketing Communications, Inc. (a California corporation).

