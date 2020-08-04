Texas Health Aetna and MAP Health Management announce expanded services for substance abuse

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Aetna and MAP Health Management announced a collaboration today to expand telehealth support services for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing are particularly stressful times for those dealing with addiction and recovery," said Genevieve Caruncho-Simpson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Texas Health Aetna. "This alliance allows us to deliver a highly effective and innovative service in a safe and supportive way."

All of the more than 110,000 people insured by Texas Health Aetna are eligible for the telephone-based service, which connects members in recovery with peer specialists who know the challenges of addiction deeply because they have faced them personally as well. The support specialists all have been trained and certified to help guide others through recovery.

For those navigating the challenges of substance use and other behavioral health conditions, personalized peer support has been shown to be beneficial across multiple areas. Peer-led services have demonstrated lower rates of active substance use, lower rates of emergency room visits and returns to inpatient care, and increased adherence to recovery plans.

"We are honored to work with Texas Health Aetna, particularly during these challenging times, to expand access to virtual peer support to those who need it and may have limited access to traditional care," said Jacob Levenson, MAP Health Management's CEO.

MAP is the nation's leading provider of telehealth peer support services and data insights for people with substance use disorders and related behavioral health conditions. Texas Health Aetna is a joint venture of Texas Health Resources and Aetna, combining Texas Health's high-quality, local providers, and delivery systems with Aetna's health plan and care management expertise, analytical insights, and health information technology.

"We are here for our members and their families during these challenging times," Caruncho-Simpson said. "Working with MAP to add virtual peer support services to our existing benefits package is an important example of how telehealth can reach even more people with more impact."

About MAP Health Management

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for the chronic disease of addiction, formally referred to as Substance Use Disorder. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer recovery support services, an adaptive engagement framework, and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com .

About Texas Health Aetna

Texas Health Aetna combines the strengths of traditional health care plans and health systems to create a truly integrated solution that's simple to navigate and puts the member's experience first. The local health plan is committed to providing access to affordable, high-quality health care services and delivering customized member experiences throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. For more information, go to texashealthaetna.com .

