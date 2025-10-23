Texas Health, TDIndustries and Jack Lowe Family Cut the Ribbon on First Dallas ISD-based Good For You Healthy Hub at Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School

Good For You initiative aims to improve nutrition security by offering no-cost fresh produce and other healthy resources at schools, community centers and other neighborhood locations

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With support from a five-year grant from TDIndustries and a donation from the Jack Lowe family, Texas Health Resources launched its first Dallas Independent School District-based Good For You Healthy Hub this week at Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School, 7000 Holly Hill Drive. Good For You Healthy Hubs supply no-cost fresh produce and other healthy staples at the neighborhood level, making it easier for students and their families to access fresh fruits, vegetables and other resources.

Ribbon cutting ceremony launching the Good For You Healthy Hub at Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School.

The Good For You Healthy Hub program is led by Texas Health Community Hope, Texas Health's unique approach to promoting healthier futures through a broad range of impactful initiatives, investments and collaborations. Operating primarily out of schools and community centers, each Good For You Healthy Hub serves approximately 70 to 150 families, who can select groceries as if they were shopping in a traditional market. Good For You Healthy Hubs also offer recipe cards, nutrition education workshops and other resources to help families make the most of the produce they receive.

TDIndustries and the Lowe family each provided donations to launch and operate the Healthy Hub at Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School this year. Together, TDIndustries and the Lowe family have committed to providing continued financial support over the next five years – enough to support all 150 Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School families each week.

TDIndustries' Chief People Officer Steve Cunningham said this collaboration is deeply personal because it honors the legacy of company founder Jack Lowe Sr., who helped integrate Dallas ISD in the 1970s – building coalitions and advancing practical steps like equitable student assignments and faculty integration to open classrooms to all. The school's name recognizes his lifelong advocacy for education, inclusion and servant leadership – which are integral to TDIndustries' mission and core values today.

"Supporting this Healthy Hub is a meaningful way to continue the values Jack Lowe Sr. instilled in our company, and we're proud to support an initiative that helps children, and their families thrive – physically, emotionally and socially," Cunningham said. "Partnering with Texas Health and Dallas ISD brings practical help to families where they are—on the school campus. At TD, we build more than facilities—we strengthen communities and create pathways so the next generation can thrive."

Community service has been a central tenet of TDIndustries' vision and values since 1946. In line with the company's core value of leading with a servant's heart, employee-owners contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours to nonprofits across the southwest each year.

"Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School is a truly special place. There are over 17 different languages spoken by the students here. There are over 20 different countries represented," said Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School Principal Crystal Cavitt.

"There is also significant need here. Most of our families face challenges accessing healthy food, wellness resources, and consistent healthcare. These are not just barriers to learning—they're barriers to thriving. We are grateful to TDIndustries, the Lowe Family and Texas Health for making it easier for families to access what they need, right where they are."

The Lowe family looks forward to continuing the legacy of its patriarch and supporting the school. "My father was more than the founder of TDIndustries," said Jack Lowe Jr. "He was a man of principle, courage and compassion. This Healthy Hub is a tangible way to live out the values that he held dear. And I believe that it will create a ripple effect – touching lives, strengthening families, and building a better tomorrow."

Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School is one of 21 Good For You Healthy Hubs launched by Texas Health since 2020, with another set to open this fall. With locations currently in Arlington, Fort Worth and Euless, Texas Health has distributed almost 1.27 million pounds of produce through the program, serving nearly 265,000 people.

The school has also benefited from other Texas Health initiatives in the past year. A 2024 "recess refresh," with volunteer support from TDIndustries, helped refurbish the school's playground so students could more fully enjoy the benefits of physical exercise and social interaction. Texas Health hosted a Scholastic Book Fair to ensure that students have better access to quality reading material, and provided mindfulness activity kits for classrooms. And last spring, Texas Health constructed a learning garden funded by Austin Commercial, enabling students to grow and learn about a variety of plants.

"Texas Health has prioritized improving nutrition security because it plays such a huge role in the well-being of the communities we serve," said Matt Dufrene, vice president of Healthy People, Healthy Communities, a part of Texas Health Community Hope. "With the support of companies like TDIndustries, families like the Lowe's, and school districts like Dallas ISD, we can expand those efforts to help more families enjoy the wonderful benefits of fresh produce and other healthy foods."

For more information on the Good For You Healthy Hub program and other Texas Health efforts to improve nutrition security, go to this link.

To donate specifically to the Good For You Healthy Hub at Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School, please visit our Mighty Cause donation page.

About Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 8 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health access points and services, ranging from acute-care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,400 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and nearly 29,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.

About TDIndustries

TDIndustries, Inc. is a premier facilities service and mechanical construction company. Since 1946 we have pursued excellence through servant leadership, technology and innovation. TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed expectations on any project, regardless of size, complexity, or location, within budget and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com.

About Dallas Independent School District

The Dallas Independent School District is continually preparing its students for college or a career. The district offers a competitive mix of innovative programs, choice programs and instructional initiatives that support the increased academic achievement and the social and emotional development of its students. To learn more, visit www.dallasisd.org.

