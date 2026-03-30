Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute Releases Strategic Vision to Advance the Texas Life Sciences Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Healthcare & Bioscience Institute (THBI), the statewide public policy voice of the healthcare and bioscience industry, today released a comprehensive report outlining a strategic vision for strengthening Texas' life sciences and biotechnology ecosystem. " Texas Life Sciences: Driving Innovation, Patient Care & Economic Growth " highlights the state's rapid growth in bioscience employment, research investment, and innovation while offering actionable recommendations to sustain long-term leadership in the industry.

Texas has emerged as one of the nation's leading bioscience hubs, leveraging its extensive research infrastructure, expanding workforce, and business-friendly environment. According to the report, the state's bioscience industry employed 129,245 individuals across 9,212 establishments in 2023, representing 21.6% employment growth since 2019.

Hosted by THBI, Texas Life Sciences Summit kicks off Tuesday, March 31 and runs through April 1 in Austin, Texas. Post this

The report highlights the scale and momentum of the Texas bioscience sector:

$4.6 billion in bioscience-related academic research and development expenditures in 2022, ranking third nationally





in bioscience-related academic research and development expenditures in 2022, $1.8 billion in NIH funding awarded to Texas institutions in 2023, a 34% increase since 2019





awarded to Texas institutions in 2023, $8.7 billion in venture capital investment raised by Texas bioscience companies between 2019 and 2023, ranking fifth nationally





raised by Texas bioscience companies between 2019 and 2023, Nearly 8,000 bioscience-related patents attributed to Texas inventors between 2019 and 2023, ranking ninth nationally

The report also outlines several policy and ecosystem recommendations designed to strengthen Texas' leadership in life sciences and biotechnology, and calls for deeper collaboration between government, academia, and industry to modernize research infrastructure, accelerate commercialization of discoveries, and expand access to emerging technologies.

As the statewide organization representing the life science and biotechnology industry, THBI aims to use this report as a roadmap for policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and educators to collaborate in strengthening Texas' global competitiveness. By fostering innovation, supporting workforce development, and enhancing research and manufacturing capacity, Texas can continue to drive advancements in healthcare, biotechnology, and economic growth for decades to come.

The full report can be found at https://www.thbi.com/industry-reports.

The report is being released in conjunction with the annual Texas Life Sciences Summit, hosted by the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute, which kicks off Tuesday, March 31 and runs through April 1 in Austin. The Summit convenes leaders from across the healthcare, biotechnology, research, and policy communities to explore the trends, investments, and innovations shaping the future of life sciences in Texas. The report serves as a timely foundation for these discussions, offering data-driven insights and strategic recommendations to inform collaboration and accelerate growth across the state's ecosystem. Media wishing to attend the Summit should contact [email protected].

About the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute

The Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute (THBI) is the Texas public policy voice for the healthcare and bioscience industry. The Texas life sciences industry is committed to expanding the boundaries of science by discovering, developing, and delivering innovative and needed medications to patients. It is the patient that is the ultimate beneficiary of such advances. The membership of THBI is dedicated to creating an environment where such discoveries flourish and thrive. For more information on THBI and upcoming events celebrating its 30th anniversary, please visit www.thbi.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute