Texas Hemp Industries Association to Host West Texas Regional Conference in San Angelo, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Hemp Industries Association (TXHIA) will be hosting a two-day conference on August 5th and 6th at the historic Cactus Hotel in San Angelo, Texas. The August 5th event will focus on hemp and health with a vendor expo that is free to the public from 8:30am - 1:00pm. From 1:00pm to 4:30pm, health professionals will be highlighting the many physical benefits from oral consumption and topical use of hemp products. Education will be provided on hemp's reported benefits such as anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, anti-seizure, etc. See www.txhia.org/events.

The TXHIA has begun accepting applications for County Coordinators from around the state to educate local communities with area meet-ups in the 13 TXHIA Districts. See www.txhia.org/coordinators.

On August 6th, attendees will hear a legislative and rule-making update from Dan Hunter, Assistant Commissioner of Water and Rural Affairs with the Texas Department of Agriculture, who is heading up the hemp program.

Others speakers will include industry leaders discussing the growing, processing and manufacturing of hemp as seed (grain, seed oil), essential oils (Cannabidiol-CBD, Cannabigerol-CBG, etc.), and fiber (bast fiber and hurd) for textiles and industrial raw materials for oil and gas remediation, building materials, and the potential of infrastructure expansion to accommodate hemp processing.

Formed in 2014, the TXHIA is the official state chapter of the national Hemp Industries Association (HIA) formed in 1994. The HIA has been the primary petitioner with law suits filed against the DEA in 2001 and 2016, that set national precedence to keep hemp on the shelves. The TXHIA serves its members and the people of Texas by providing education to legislators, law enforcement, various state agencies such as the Texas Department of Agriculture, Child Protective Services and the Department of State Health Services.

Hemp is defined to contain 0.3% or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and has no intoxicating effects. Texas HB 1325 authored by Representative Tracy King of Uvalde and sponsored by Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock received unanimous votes in both the House and Senate and was signed Governor Abbott on June 10 making Texas the 46th state to allow their farmers to grow hemp. The market potential has been stated to be in the billions of dollars. Hemp has the potential the positively change Texas farms, individual's health, rural economies and overall economic stimulation.

