Texas Herbalist William Varney Bridges the Gap Between Garden and Soul in New Guide: The Urban Herbal

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned herbalist and founder of San Antonio's iconic The Urban Herbal apothecary, William Varney, announces the release of his latest book, The Urban Herbal: A Texan's Guide for Enhancing All of Your Senses and Herbs (ISBN: 9798218999148).

Moving beyond the standard gardening manual, Varney delivers a sensory-focused roadmap for modern living. The book teaches readers how to reconnect with the natural world through the five senses, offering practical advice that scales from sprawling hill-country estates to small urban apartments.

"I wanted to write a primer that creates a beautiful connection between plant, prayer, and plate," says Varney. "Whether you are a proficient green-thumb or a beginner, this book is about bringing the tranquility and bounty of the garden into your daily rituals."

A Feast for the Senses

The Urban Herbal is uniquely structured to engage the reader entirely:

The Culinary Senses: Over 60 "comfort food" recipes, including the showstopping Rosemary Orange Rum Cake .

The Practical Garden: "Pro" tips and comprehensive charts designed to help readers navigate the nursery or grocery store with confidence.

The Aesthetic Experience: Illustrated throughout with regional artwork that captures the spirit of the Texas Hill Country.

"I first began to appreciate the difference between a rocking chair author and one who had dirt underneath his fingernails through William Varney... The Urban Herbal is a primer that creates beautiful connections between plant, prayer, and plate. It aims to inform and excite all readers, proficient green-thumb gardeners as well beginners." — Sylvia B. Lambert, Austin, TX

Rosemary Orange Rum Cake

From "The Urban Herbal" by William Varney

This recipe is a verified "crowd-pleaser" that converts even those who claim not to like rosemary. The piney fragrance of the herb perfectly complements the bright citrus and rich rum.

Ingredients

The Cake:

1 box (15.25 oz) Yellow Cake Mix



1 small package (3.4 oz) Instant Vanilla Pudding mix



4 Eggs



1/2 cup Cold Water



1/2 cup Vegetable Oil



1/2 cup Dark Rum



2 tbsp Fresh Rosemary, finely minced



1 tbsp Orange Zest

The Glorious Glaze:

1/2 cup Butter (1 stick)



1/4 cup Water



1 cup Granulated Sugar



1/2 cup Dark Rum

Instructions

Preheat & Prep: Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan. Mix: Combine all cake ingredients in a large bowl. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake: Bake for 50–60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate. The Glaze: While the cake is cooling, melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in water and sugar. Boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in the rum. Finish: Prick the top of the warm cake with a fork or skewer and slowly pour the warm glaze over the cake, allowing it to soak in.

Permission is granted to reprint this recipe with credit to: The Urban Herbal: A Texan's Guide for Enhancing All of Your Senses and Herbs by William Varney.

William is available for interviews, guest columns, or live "sensory garden" demonstrations, offering audiences a chance to see—and taste—Texas in a whole new way.

