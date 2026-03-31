Texas Hill Country Winery Recognized as Best in Class

Missick Cellars Brings Acclaimed Winemaking from Finger Lakes to Texas As It Prepares to Open Tasting Room

BOERNE, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (SFCWC) evaluated more than 5,500 wines in the largest competition of North American wines in the world. Boerne, Texas based Missick Cellars, earned Best in Class recognition for its 2024 Texas High Plains Viognier.

The Missick family are veteran winemakers that moved from New York's Finger Lakes in 2023, to establish a new vision in Texas Hill Country.

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"We moved to Texas because of its great beauty, the myriad of wonderful growers and producers, the vast economic potential of the state, and the cultural alignment our family found here," Chris Missick, winemaker at Missick Cellars said. He added, "What I was focused on, was bringing the breadth of my extensive experience in premium white and sparkling wine production to a new terroir."

Having earned dozens of 90+ point scores from top international wine reviewers, Missick is building a portfolio of highly acclaimed Texas wines. The winery's 2023 Texas Dry Riesling earned Double Gold in the 2025 SFCWC.

"The response to our wines has been very exciting," according to Missick.

With the collection of his 2023 reds currently being bottled, he anticipates the red wines receiving an equally warm embrace from a cold climate winemaker. "I loved the red wines I produced in the Finger Lakes, but the expansive range of climates, elevations, and varietals we have to work with in Texas is amazing."

Missick Cellars is eager to introduce the new portfolio of wines to the public as they look forward to opening their tasting room. Missick Cellars will be offering wines produced from Texas Hill Country and High Plains vineyards, including: Gruner Veltliner, Picpoul Blanc, Mourvedre, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and others.

Winemaker Chris Missick charted an unusual course in his winemaking career. A fifteen-year veteran of the industry, he is also an author, an Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and an attorney. Seeking frontiers where great things could be accomplished in American wine, the Missick family purchased a small winery in the Finger Lakes in 2011, to pursue winemaking in a place with deep viticultural roots but found its true frontier just outside of San Antonio and a short drive from the Alamo, hallowed ground that defines the American spirit.

The tasting room at 941 N. School Street, Boerne, Texas, is slated to open spring, 2026.

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SOURCE Missick Cellars