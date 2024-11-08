TEXAS HUMANE LEGISLATION NETWORK HONORS FARMHOUSE FRESH SKINCARE AS 2024 HUMANE HERO AWARD RECIPIENT

Commemorating compassion, commitment and leadership to animal welfare

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmHouse Fresh®, the award-winning, female founded, owned and led skincare company has been awarded the '2024 Humane Hero' honor on behalf of the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN). The award is especially unique as this is the first business to receive this award - which is given to an individual or institution exhibiting exceptional leadership, compassion and commitment to animal welfare. FarmHouse Fresh has demonstrated this through its overall animal rescue initiatives.

FarmHouse Fresh's philanthropic mission of 'Skincare that Saves' ensures the company uses profits from every product sale to fund, rescue and rehabilitate abused and neglected farm animals – many who come to live at the company's 501(c)3 non-profit Animal Sanctuary located at the FarmHouse Fresh® Ranch Headquarters on 10 acres in McKinney, TX. Annually, FarmHouse Fresh donates 10%-15% of all profits to its animal rescue mission. The FarmHouse Fresh Farm Animal Sanctuary is currently home to 53 horses, donkeys, ponies, goats, and sheep, which have been rescued from abuse, neglect and slaughter.

Over five years ago the company started its "Track Your Batch" program which places a trackable batch code on every product. Customers can enter the code into the store's website and see and read about the animals who benefited. Every product purchased from FarmHouse Fresh makes an immediate difference, helping the farm stay fully equipped with supplies such as hay and grain, along with 24-hour veterinary care and medical expenses for the animals living out their lives at the sanctuary.

Most recently, FarmHouse Fresh and The Smurfs™ collaborated on a philanthropic collection that brought the organic wonders of the Smurfs® forest to life while rescuing animals nationwide from coast to coast. The limited-edition collection is infused with the brand's hydroponically-grown botanical microgreens, exotic blue plants, oils, flowers and fresh organic fruits. Through the batch codes on the products, the stories of hundreds of animals unfolded - being saved through the purchases and donating 100% of profits of merchandise, raising nearly $100,000 for nine animal rescue organizations across the U.S. – saving donkeys, dogs and even an elephant.

"FarmHouse Fresh Skincare has made such a meaningful impact in not only Texas but the US and internationally, too," says Shelby Bobosky, Executive Director of THLN. "It's instrumental to honor and partner with organizations to help animals in Texas, and the Smurfs initiative opened our eyes to how much more we can achieve together."

This award will not only shine a light on FarmHouse Fresh's tremendous efforts, but also help THLN further its advocacy work in Texas and reinvigorate hope into fellow rescuers.

"We are deeply grateful to receive the Humane Hero Award," says Shannon McLinden, CEO and Co-Founder of FarmHouse Fresh. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating skincare products that not only enhance natural beauty but also prioritize the well-being of animals. Our mission has always been to promote kindness, sustainability, and ethical practices, and this award inspires us to continue pushing boundaries for a brighter, more compassionate future."

Looking ahead, and especially with 2025 being their 20th anniversary, FarmHouse Fresh is committed to ongoing future initiatives of all kinds.

The award will be presented on Friday, November 15, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Texas Discovery Gardens in Dallas, TX.

About FarmHouse Fresh

FarmHouse Fresh® is a leader in clean beauty located in McKinney, Texas. Grown in Texas, the company's Farm-to-Table treatments are served through spas, hotels and resorts around the world from Dallas to Dubai. The company focuses on high nutrition skincare by using sustainable methods, including hydroponic and organic farming, with no pesticide use and minimal water. FarmHouse Fresh® follows a zero-waste process by recycling leftover crops as food for their farmers' chickens.

Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the ranch headquarters doubling as a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary. Every purchase you make helps animals in need – customers can track the batch code on their jar to learn the stories of the animals directly benefiting from their skincare purchase. At the FarmHouse Fresh® Ranch Headquarters, employees are directly involved with the care of rescue animals. Visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

About Texas Humane Legislation Network

The Texas Humane Legislation Network's (THLN) mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals through legislation, education, and advocacy. Since 1975, THLN has solidified itself as the ONLY Texas-based mainstream organization that follows no national agenda, only what's good for Texas and its animals. Information about THLN is available at https://www.thln.org/ .

