Texas Innovates Launches CHILI Program with 10 Groundbreaking Companies During Houston Climate Week

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Innovates is thrilled to announce the launch of its CHILI (Climate & Hydrogen Innovation and Learning Incubator) program, set to kick off on September 12, 2024, during Houston Climate Week. This program is designed to accelerate innovation in climate technologies, particularly hydrogen and carbon solutions, by supporting ten pioneering companies that are leading the charge in developing sustainable energy solutions.

CHILI is Texas Innovates' flagship initiative, supported by the DOE Office of Technology Transition's Energy Program for Innovation Clusters (EPIC), aiming to drive forward a low-carbon future through groundbreaking innovations in the hydrogen and carbon capture utilization ecosystem. The launch coincides with Houston Climate Week, a crucial gathering of climate tech leaders, policymakers, and innovators focused on addressing the pressing issues of climate change and energy transition. With Houston being a global hub for energy, the timing could not be more significant.

The ten companies selected for CHILI's Cohort 1 represent a diverse and dynamic mix of startups, each poised to revolutionize different aspects of the climate tech ecosystem:

1s1 Energy, Inc. – Specializing in advanced hydrogen storage solutions, 1s1 Energy is developing a High-efficiency PEM hydrogen electrolyzer with advanced materials for greater durability

Ammobia – A trailblazer in ammonia-based fuel technology focused on low-pressure, energy-efficient green ammonia production for sustainable agriculture and energy

Arculus Solutions, Inc. – At the forefront of developing novel materials for hydrogen-barrier coatings for retrofitting natural gas pipelines, enabling safe and cost-effective hydrogen transport

Ayrton Energy Inc. – Pioneering Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology for storing and transporting hydrogen like conventional fuels

Nitrofix Ltd. – Innovating an energy-efficient green ammonia production using low-voltage electrolyzer technology

NOAH's INC. – Creating a modular platform converting air, water, and energy into oxygen, algae, and hydrogen with zero emissions

Oxylus Energy – Focused on launching an AEM electrolyzer technology converting CO2 directly into methanol at low temperatures and pressures

PAX Scientific, Inc. – Working on optimizing water purification system utilizing electrolysis heat for high-recovery rate water distillation

Sakowin – Dedicated to developing methane plasmalysis technology producing hydrogen and solid carbon from natural gas at the point of use

We Are Nium Ltd – An innovator in small-scale reactors using nanocatalysts to produce clean ammonia at low temperatures and pressures

"We are excited to launch the CHILI program and support these ten groundbreaking companies that are addressing some of the most critical challenges in climate and hydrogen technologies," said Texas Innovates Executive Director Alex Rozenfeld, "Houston Climate Week is the perfect backdrop for this launch as it symbolizes our commitment to positioning the Gulf Coast as a leader in the global energy transition."

The CHILI program provides participants with comprehensive support, including mentorship from industry experts, access to advanced facilities, and partnerships with leading organizations in the energy sector. Through this program, Texas Innovates aims to accelerate the commercialization of new technologies and create impactful solutions to decarbonize our economy.

Texas Innovates is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a "hard-tech" innovation ecosystem. Focused on solving significant energy challenges, particularly in hydrogen and decarbonization, Texas Innovates aims to build regional partnerships and create a vibrant and sustainable energy ecosystem in Texas.

