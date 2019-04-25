Texas Instruments board declares 2Q19 quarterly dividend
Apr 25, 2019, 16:15 ET
DALLAS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2019, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2019.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.
