Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated

DALLAS, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock, payable May 21, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2018.    

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

