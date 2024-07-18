Texas Instruments board declares third quarter 2024 quarterly dividend

News provided by

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Jul 18, 2024, 18:29 ET

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock, payable August 13, 2024, to stockholders of record on July 31, 2024.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Also from this source

Texas Instruments to webcast Q2 2024 earnings conference call

Texas Instruments to webcast Q2 2024 earnings conference call

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 23, at 3:30 p.m....
TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America investor conference

TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America investor conference

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the Bank of America...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics