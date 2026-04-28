Texas Instruments launches the TI-84 Evo Graphing Calculator -- the most advanced TI-84 ever built

The best TI-84 ever – evolution of a trusted platform

The TI-84 Evo is designed to keep pace with how fast students think and work, allowing them to see more of the math at once. New and improved math features — such as points of interest trace or the improved Lines and Conics app — give students more ways to engage deeply with concepts without skipping straight to the answers.

"The TI-84 Evo represents our commitment to continuous innovation in educational technology," said Laura Chambers, President of TI Education Technology. "We've taken everything educators and students love about the TI-84 series and evolved it to meet the needs of today's learners."

Improved usability

With the new icon-based menu of the TI-84 Evo, students spend less time learning the tool and more time learning the math. Mathematical expressions are presented in a clear format, and visual icons help students quickly identify the right functions. USB-C charging and an evolved interface round out an experience that's new, but still familiar, designed to feel approachable for first-time users and second nature for returning ones.

"I love that the TI-84 Evo keeps all the features you know and love about the TI-84 but enhances them and makes it even more student friendly and easy to use!" said Ashley Hawley (@algebra.einstein), Florida high school math teacher. "One of my favorite new features is that I can trace along the graph to find points of interest quickly so I can focus on interpreting function meaning in context."

Designed for learning, proven for testing

Approved for major standardized exams – including the ACT®, SAT®, IB® and AP® – students can walk into every exam with the same calculator they used in their class and homework, and that familiarity builds the kind of confidence that makes a real difference on test day. Research confirms this consistency matters: 94% of teachers and administrators say students perform better on exams when they use the same calculator for assessment, practice and instruction. (EdWeek Research Center, 2025).

Built to keep students focused — and succeeding

As 45 states move to restrict cell phones in classrooms, educators and students need tools designed for deep, uninterrupted learning. According to a 2025 EdWeek Research Center study, 81% of teachers and administrators say that students are better able to focus on math when they are using a handheld calculator. The TI-84 Evo is exactly that: a single-purpose tool engineered to do one thing exceptionally well — math. No notifications. No social media. No distractions. Just the focused, purpose-built experience students need to learn, practice and excel.

The TI-84 Evo is available in white (the standard color), mint, pink, purple, teal, raspberry and silver. The new graphing calculator is available for purchase at major retailers and instructional dealers nationwide. For more information, visit education.ti.com/evo.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Education Technology (TI) the gold standard for excellence in math — provides exam-approved graphing calculators and interactive STEM technology. TI calculators and accessories drive student understanding and engagement without adding to online distractions. We are committed to empowering teachers, inspiring students and supporting real learning in classrooms everywhere. For more information, visit education.ti.com.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

SAT® and AP® are trademarks registered by the College Board. ACT® is a registered trademark of ACT, Inc. IB is a registered trademark owned by the International Baccalaureate Organization. None are affiliated with, nor endorse, TI products. Policies subject to change. Visit www.collegeboard.org, www.act.org and www.ibo.org.

SOURCE Texas Instruments Education Technology